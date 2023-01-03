Chris Evans gives advice to actors new to the MCU

Chris Evans (Hidden Agent) played Captain America for a long time at Marvel Studios, and he was recently asked what good advice would be for newcomers.

The studio is betting a lot on young superheroes, perhaps preparing the formation of the Young Avengers.

‎“Enjoy, have fun.”

told the Cheddar News.

“It’s nice when you’re making movies that you’re surrounded by people who are really excited to see the work because they’re deeply connected to the characters. It is very special. It increases the pressure, of course. But, it’s a real joy when it works, and there’s a huge community where you’re welcome. So enjoy.‎”

READ TOO:

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, with Julius Onah in the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received many accolades for his independent production. Lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been screened three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist, and it is a reissue of the actor’s partnership with Malcolm Spellmanscreenwriter of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

There are no plot details, but it is speculated that Sinthea Shmidt, or simply Sin (Sin), will be the great villain.

In the comics, Sin is a creation of JM DeMatteis and Ron Frenz, being the biological daughter of the Red Skull. His first appearance took place in Captain America#290published in November 1983.

In addition, there is the expectation for a special participation by Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter / Merchant of Power.