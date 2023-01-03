Chris Pine and other stars sue over movies

Actors Chris Pine, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Anna Kendrick and Kate Beckinsale are filing a lawsuit against producers and their audiovisual company.

The professionals were reportedly aiming to raise $1.1 million for filmmaking. The problem is that they did not comply with the agreement on the division of money, which constitutes fraud according to justice.

According to Deadline, Matthew Dwyer and Rescue Dog Productions LLC filed a lawsuit against the producer. Jeff Elliottit’s against Chad MooreElliott’s associate executive at the firm Bricknell and Broadbridge Internationalalleging fraud and breach of contract concerning the production of three films.

The films in question are poolmanwhich is Pine’s directorial debut, The Dating Gamewhich has Kendrick at the helm and Canary Black. The latter starring Beckinsale. The process says:

“It is clear to the plaintiffs now that they were the victims of a shell game-type scam perpetrated by the defendants. Once the defendants went from film to film, making more and more promises to the plaintiffs, having the plaintiffs raise funding based on those promises, only to take the funds that the plaintiffs raised and run, not honoring their end of the bargain.” .

The lawsuit further claims that: “Elliot told the plaintiffs he needed to raise the $1.1 million for the film in two days.”

Lawyers call Chris Pine’s lawsuit extortion

“Elliott went so far as to offer five or six potential roles in canary black to Dwyer and told him he could make his choice,” the lawsuit states.

A lawyer for the defendants said in a statement that the legal action is just a way for the actors to extort money from the production company. “Completely without merit. In fact, this lawsuit is yet another step in a desperate effort to extort money from my clients.”

Counsel for the defendants argues that “Mr. Dwyer admits in the suit that my clients voluntarily paid him a substantial search fee by my client for an introduction, as is typical in the film industry. The plaintiffs also admit in the suit that they raised far less than the $4.4 million dollars they had repeatedly promised to raise but still apparently expected to be paid as if they had raised it.”

The statement ends with: “We intend to vigorously defend this lawsuit and fully expect it to be dismissed and Mr. Dwyer be sanctioned for prosecuting him.”

The lawsuit further states that after the last funds raised by the plaintiffs for canary black reached the defendants’ bank account. Elliott and Moore “stopped returning Dwyer’s calls, falling silent for several weeks.”

