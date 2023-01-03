Chrome leads the browser market with 66%; Edge appears in second place

Enter year and exit year and the chrome maintains its undisputed leadership in the browser market, as the browser Google it has maintained since 2016, when it overtook Internet Explorer, the first major browser to reign as the most used for a long sequence of years.

In 2022, Chrome’s reign was virtually unthreatened, the browser only lost 0.2% of its market share.

According to data from StatcounterChrome ended the year 2022 with 66.16% market share in PCs. The browser also leads among options for mobile devices – 64.2% market share.

In second place appears the one that is the successor of Internet Explorer, the Microsoft Edge. The browser pre-installed in Windows 10/11 has 10.99% share. Although it started differently, Microsoft’s browser shares a feature with Chrome: both are based on Chomium, the pillar for browser development.

The structural change, with the passing of the EdgeHTML rendering engine, for chromium, which is also the basis of browsers such as Opera, Vivaldi and Yandex Browser, was a wise move by Microsoft. The change gave the browser a performance boost and increased acceptance.

For some time now, the navigators’ fight has been concentrated from second place downwards. The browser of apple, Safari, was first overtaken by Edge throughout 2022and now appears with a market share of 8.98%.

The disappointment remains Firefox, which has been losing ground for months and there is no recovery in sight. The browser closed 2022 in fourth position with 7.22%.

Completing the Top 6 most used browsers on PCs we have Opera in fifth position (3.29%) it’s the 360 safe in sixth place (1.03%).

In the mobile segment, the Top 6/December 2022 is as follows:

Chrome; 64.2% Safari: 23.59% Samsung Internet: 5,095 UC Browser: 2.85% Opera: 1.63% Android; 0.925

Chrome also appears in the lead in another aspect, this time on the negative side. According to a survey by Atlas VPN, the browser was the most vulnerable of 2022.

The browser had 303 vulnerabilities, totaling 3,159 breaches discovered since the beginning of the year.

In second place is Firefox, with 117 vulnerabilities, followed by Microsoft Edge (103 vulnerabilities) and Safari (26 vulnerabilities). According to the study, Opera did not have any vulnerabilities in 2022.