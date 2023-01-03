City cancels New Year’s Eve because of walrus; animal masturbates during party

Posted on 1/3/2023 1:02 PM / Updated on 1/3/2023 1:03 PM



(credit: Romy Vreeswijk/Unsplash)

A walrus surprised residents of the seaside town of Scarborough, England, by choosing its place to rest on December 30. To protect the animal, the city canceled the New Year’s Eve fireworks display. What they didn’t expect was that the marine mammal would take advantage of the moment to “relieve” itself sexually.

The walrus, called Thor by locals, arrived in town on December 30. Soon after, a lanyard was set up to keep her safe. Local wildlife experts urged people not to disturb the animal, saying it appeared to be “taking a break” in Scarborough and would move on in a few days once it was rested enough to continue its journey north.





Walruses are usually found in the ice-covered waters off the coasts of Canada, Greenland, Norway and Russia. Their growing presence in Europe could be the result of climate change that has destroyed the sea ice they depend on to feed and reproduce.

A spokesman for Scarborough District Council told the newspaper The Guardianthat the decision to cancel the fireworks was to protect the animal.

“We have taken the decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, in light of the arrival of the walrus Thor in port. There are concerns that the display could cause the mammal distress,” she explained.

Council leader Steve Siddons said the health of the marine mammal was a top priority. “We are really disappointed that we canceled the fireworks, but the well-being of the walrus must take priority,” he said.

Thor, however, starred in a scene that drew even more attention than his own presence. The walrus, after taking a nice nap, didn’t seem to be bothered by the curious looks of the residents and simply started masturbating.

A Walrus getting lost, ending up in Scarborough and then masturbating IN PUBLIC then having a sleep and then Scarborough Council canceling the NYE fireworks display in case it woke him is the denouement of 2022. pic.twitter.com/LzCXZnasiy — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) December 31, 2022





Thor’s behavior may even seem strange to us humans, but it is common in many wild species. Some walruses have even been observed practicing oral sex on themselves.

