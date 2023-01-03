city ​​saw an ordinary citizen become the King of Football

In 1956, a frail boy with black skin got off a bus near Praça das Bandeiras in Gonzaga and ran towards the sea. Kicking up sand in all directions, he reached the blue expanse and didn’t blink to bring water to his mouth. “It’s really salty”, thought Pelé, who would only become the King of Football many years later.

The bus had left Bauru, with a stopover in São Paulo and the last stop at Gonzaga. It was there that Santos picked up the boy who arrived for tests at the alvinegro club. From then on, there were many reports about Pelé’s genius since the first time he wore the Santos shirt.

At that time, even in the face of resounding and precocious success, Pelé lived in a boarding house at Rua Euclides da Cunha, 215, in the Pompeia neighborhood. Coutinho, Dorval, Lima and other teammates also lived in the house that belonged to Georgina. Today, it is Benedicta Rodrigues, 77, who has lived there since 1998.

“I didn’t know about this story. It was the former tenant who told me, after I acquired the property. She told me that I had bought a famous house. It was a nice surprise,” the new owner of the former pension told the UOL, while also assisting other reporters. “When the press started arriving, I saw that it was really true”, he laughs.

First boarding house where Pelé lived in Santos, on Rua Euclides da Cunha Image: Marcelo Justo/UOL

The house where Pelé lived is not luxurious. To enter, you have to climb a ladder from the sidewalk. At the top of it, a spherical prop became a soccer ball that decorates the front of Dona Benedicta’s house. “I painted this ball myself, I took it down there and put it here. It still needs some finishing touches”, she says.

Pelé lived the first years of his life in Santos in that place, on the upper floor, which is still accessed by an imposing wooden staircase. The place where Pelé stepped so many times to go up and down is intact, without any grooves or creaks.

Upstairs, three large bedrooms still retain the same wooden floor that witnessed countless stories and pranks by the King and his partners in Santos.

Benedicta Rodrigues, owner of the pension where Pelé lived since 1998 Image: Marcelo Justo/UOL

“I live alone, with God and with friends who keep showing up. Come on, you can come in and go upstairs, just don’t fix the mess”, asks Dona Benedicta. “I don’t know which room he slept in, but it’s one of those, I’m sure it wasn’t the doghouse,” she laughs.

It was from one of those rooms at the top of the house that Pelé had to run down the wooden stairs so as not to miss the tram that noisily announced its arrival on the rails, waking up anyone who missed the hour.

Wooden stairs of the first boarding house where Pelé lived in Santos, on Rua Euclides da Cunha Image: Marcelo Justo/UOL

From that tram, which was the second thing Pelé had seen in Santos as soon as he got off at Praça das Bandeiras — right after the salt water from the sea —, Pelé would get off at Vila Belmiro to train. Most of the time, he would go straight back to the pension to sleep, but on certain days he would cross Rua Princesa Isabel towards Didi’s barbershop, who had cut his hair for over 50 years.

At first it was something simple, a haircut and the tram home again. Later, however, when fame grew, the crowd began to increase every time the King of Football went to have a haircut with the barber who had become his friend. But he never stopped.

By tram, he returned to the pension. Pelé was not a fan of cards, like some of his Santos teammates. In concentrations before games, what he really liked was to sleep.

Cable car exposed at Praça das Bandeiras, in the Gonzaga neighborhood, in Santos Image: Marcelo Justo/UOL

“He slept a lot and was sleepwalking. When he got up in the middle of the night, we joked that the next day’s opponent was screwed. Especially when it was Corinthians”, said Lalá, a former Santos goalkeeper who played with Pelé.

Lalá studied Physical Education at Unimes with the King of Football. The university operated at Brasil Futebol Clube, located in Ponta da Praia. The former goalkeeper had recently retired, while Pelé was still playing for Peixe and studying.

At one time, Pelé moved to another pension on Rua Oswaldo Cochrane, on the block from the beach, but the property was demolished and in its place today there is only construction in progress.

“The house belonged to Dr. Cury, an engineer from the docks, but when he passed away, his wife was a bit ‘syrupy’. She tore down the sign she had here and mistreated everyone who tried to come and see the place”, says João Antônio, neighborhood merchant. The plaque on the boarding house said “here resided Edson Arantes do Nascimento”.

Two blocks away is the first property that Pelé bought. On the corner of the same street as the pension with Rua Vergueiro Steidel. To this day, the same establishment is open on the site: a bicycle shop, which at the time was run by Mr. Chico.

“Your Chico Ladrão, because he was very expensive”, says a man sitting at a bar table while playing lock with friends. When asked about Pelé, he says: “I met the King, he gave me this watch”, but does not go into detail. Another complements the story: “Pelé was an ordinary citizen for people who live here, everyone met him, he didn’t have that frills”, he says throwing a card on the table.

“He always came here to congratulate Chico, who had his birthday three days after him. That corner there (points to Rua Vergueiro Steidel) is all his”, says another of the card players.

In 1964, Pelé renewed his contract with Santos and won a house on Rua Oswaldo Cochrane as “gloves”. He would later exchange this house for two penthouses also in the Ponta da Praia neighborhood: one for his father Dondinho and another where his mother, Dona Celeste, still lives. The place where Dondinho lived ended up being sold years later and, in honor of the King’s father, it became “Residencial Dondinho”, the name it still holds today.

Residential named after Pelé’s father, Dondinho, on channel 5 in Santos Image: Marcelo Justo/UOL

A few meters away, a bakery became the hangout for Pelé’s teammates. The bakery “A Santista” is on the corner of canal 5 and has a statue of the King of Football in front. All decorated with images from the time when Pelé played for Santos, the place was very frequented by four of the members of the attack of dreams: Dorval, Coutinho, Mengálvio and Pepe.

“Pelé came less often and couldn’t stay, everyone was all over him and then he had to leave”, says Carlinhos, owner of the place for 31 years and responsible for the decoration in Santos.

Even with rare trips to the place, the King of Football had a great affection for the owner of the bakery. Several times he drove by on Christmas Day and stopped to say hello to his friend. There were so many opportunities that he ended up getting “manjado” and the people of Santos started to fill the bakery in the hope of seeing the King.

Carlinhos, owner of the bakery “A Santista”, on channel 5 in Santos Image: Marcelo Justo/UOL

“The first time he said Carlinhos to me, I cried just knowing he knew my name. Just living the experience to know what his presence is”, he said.

Targeted, Pelé changed the strategy, but did not fail to show affection to the Santos fans who frequented the place. At Christmas or New Year’s Eve, Pelé drove by the bakery, opened the window and shouted “Vai Santos!”, throwing his characteristic punch in the air.

The bakery went wild and cell phones were immediately raised to their ears to tell all their friends that they had seen Pelé. An ordinary, small-town citizen with simple hobbies. A citizen of the world, admired across the planet and forever the King of Football.