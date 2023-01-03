“Contract until 2029”; Chelsea disburses R$ 214 million per defender and can accelerate the return of Thiago Silva to Fluminense

Fluminense remains focused on the 2023 season, keeping an eye on the market and working to define pending situations in its own squad. However, the dream of having Thiago Silva return takes on a new perspective in Laranjeiras.

This Sunday, according to information from the Globo Esporte portal, Chelsea, the club defended by Thiago Silva, closed the signing of the young French defender, Benoit Badiashile, 21 years old. Although the management of the English club has not made the transfer official, the press in Europe says that the player will sign a long contract, until 2029.

Badiashile is an athlete from Monaco, who should pocket around 38 million euros of R$ 214.7 million for the young promise. Chelsea’s move could further pave Thiago Silva’s departure from the Premier League towards the Team of Warriors, as the medallion has a contract until June 2023 and is already released to sign a pre-contract with any club, a fact that leaves the transfer free. The information also reverberated on the NetFlu portal.

According to information provided by journalist Victor Lessa, the team from Rio started talks with Thiago Silva’s representatives. The defender played for Tricolor das Laranjeira, but as a professional he played from 2006 to 2008. In that period, with Manto Verde, Branco and Grená, the defender won the 2007 Copa do Brasil title and runner-up in Libertadores from 2008.