Corinthians announces new sponsors for the Sub-20 in the Cup dispute

This Tuesday, Corinthians announced two new partners for the under-20 team, who will have their brands stamped on the club’s shirt in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior competition. Crossfox Elétrica and Perfil Líder will stamp their brands during the biggest youth tournament in the country.

“Always very rewarding to have leading companies in their segments have their brands proudly displayed on our shirt. This reaffirms the extraordinary reach that Corinthians has both in terms of generating media value and engagement with our huge fans.”, said José Colagrossi, marketing, communication and innovation superintendent at Corinthians in an official statement released by the club.

Crossfox Eletrica – will be on the front of the shirt – from the field of solutions in electrical materials, had already appeared on the club’s shirt in the final of the Brasileirão against Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena. The Leader Profile – on the back of the uniform – also from the electrical industry but focused on the installation part, is the new and unprecedented partnership for Copinha.

Corinthians debut this Tuesday, against the Zumbi team, from Alagoas. The competition is seen as having great potential for new commercial and media partners, in addition to the size of the competition, but also due to the exposure it generates in the January period without relevant games in the professional categories.

See photos of the shirt with sponsors

Shirt with the new sponsorships of the Under-20 team for the Cup Disclosure / Corinthians

Back of the shirt with the new sponsorships of the Under-20 team for the Cup Disclosure / Corinthians

Check out the upcoming matches of Corinthians U-20

See more at: Patrocinador do Corinthians, Copinha, Corinthians Under-20 and Base do Corinthians.