Corinthians faces Zumbi in debut for Copinha 2023; know everything

The day to miss Corinthians has arrived, Faithful! This Tuesday, Timão enters the field in the first round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo. The match, against Zumbi, from Alagoas, starts at 21:45 at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

The game is the U-20 category’s first commitment this year. Last season, the team led by coach Danilo was runner-up in the Paulista and Brazilian championships of the same category.

O my helm separated all the information about the debut in Copinha in the sequence below. Check out!

Escalation

Danilo must maintain the lineup pattern used in most of the preparation. He also has Guilherme Biro, who should leave the group after the match to join the Brazilian U-20 team in the dispute of the South American category.

As determined by my helmthe lineup rehearsed by coach Danilo during the preparation period had Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho; Guilherme Biro, Pedro and Arthur Sousa.

Arbitration

Who commands the whistle in this Tuesday’s duel is Wilson Adalberto da Silva, 32 years old. At the flags, he has the help of Claudenir Donizeti Gonçalves da Silva and Juliana Vicentin Esteves.

Streaming

The match can be followed through a single channel. SporTV displays live match footage.

In addition, there are other ways to follow the game. O my helm narrates the match with audio on YouTube, and also in writing, minute by minute, on the website.

