Cortejo passes in front of Pelé’s mother’s house, without her knowing of her son’s death

Celeste Arantes, Pelé’s mother, turned 100 on November 20, the day the World Cup in Qatar began. Although she does not know of the star’s death, the funeral procession that crosses Santos this Tuesday also passes by her house before the burial.

Dona Celeste was 17 years old on October 23, 1940 when she gave birth to her eldest son, who would become for many the best football player in history with 1,283 goals (in his accounts) and the unprecedented feat of winning three World Cups .

Married to João Ramos do Nascimento at the age of 16, she later had Jair (‘Zoca’), who died in 2020 of cancer, the same disease that killed the ‘King’ last Thursday, and Maria Lúcia, with whom she lives in Saints.

Dona Celeste has always dedicated herself to taking care of her three children.

“She is fine, although she is in her own little world (…) aware (that her son) is not present,” Maria Lúcia told ESPN on Friday.

‘Thank you mom’

After Pelé’s death at the age of 82, many were surprised to learn that his mother was alive and that the procession with her body in Santos, where the former striker built much of his legendary career, will pass in front of Dona Celeste’s house. before heading to the cemetery, where he will be buried.

Thousands of Brazilians followed the wake of the former athlete on the lawn of Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium, since this Monday.

“Since I was a little child, she taught me the value of love and peace. I have more than a hundred reasons to be grateful for being her son. I share these photos with you, with a lot of emotion to celebrate this day. Thank you for all the days by your side, mom,” wrote the former star on November 20 on his Instagram account.

Pelé accompanied the publication with three photos of mother and son at different times, in which a short lady is seen, with great resemblance to the former star.

Nine days later, the player was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, where he died.

A Gift Cup

Pelé lost his father, known as ‘Dondinho’, in November 1996.

The former star used to say that he promised his father he would win a World Cup after seeing him cry after the ‘Maracanazo’: Uruguay’s 2-1 comeback victory over Brazil in the 1950 World Cup final, played in Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to winning the first cup for the Brazilian national team in Sweden-1958, Pelé gave ‘Dondinho’, also a former player for clubs such as Atlético-MG, and the Brazilians two other World Cup trophies: Chile-1962 and Mexico-1970 .

Despite his incomparable trajectory, the former star learned the virtue of modesty from his parents.

“I never thought I was better or more than anyone else. It’s the education I had — he explained in the Netflix documentary “Pelé”.