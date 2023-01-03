Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina’s life will change in the Middle East

With the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo for the Al-Nassr club, from Saudi Arabia, the soccer player and his family will have to move to the Middle East. They must settle in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia and the main business center in the country, and that means that the life of Cristiano and his wife Georgina Rodriguez it will change completely.

According to the Spanish press, after living in countries like England, Spain and Italy, Georgina will live in one of the most restrictive and discriminatory countries in the world in relation to women, and she may be the target of criticism abroad for the way she dresses. or act on your social networks.

The couple is expected to move into a luxurious apartment in the exclusive neighborhood of Al Muhammadiyah, and contrary to comments that most women in the place need to cover their hair and bodies, Rodríguez will not have to do any of that, but will have to dress in ‘modest’ way due to Arab rules.

The model, who often shares very sensual photos on her social networks, has not yet commented on the change of country.

At the moment it is known that she will remain in Europe with the children until the end of the school year, and then they will all have to move to Riyadh and face the high temperatures of the desert country in the summer.

NEW CLUB

Cristiano Ronaldo plans to set up his own football team in the future, when he retires from the fields, according to the newspaper “Mundo Esportivo”. The Portuguese star must follow in the footsteps of david beckhamwhich has its own team in Miami, in the United States, since 2018.

But that should only happen after his four-year contract with his new soccer team ends, according to sources.

Cristiano announced on Friday (30) his arrival at the Arab team Al-Nassr, and according to the sports press he will receive US$ 300 million to play in the professional league of Saudi Arabia, where the coach of the team is the former player Portuguese Pedro Emanuel.

Cristiano’s contract starts on January 1, and the star’s mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro, went to social media to wish her son good luck:

“Dear son, may everything go well 🙏🏻 be the biggest challenge in your life, and we will always be together on this journey, I love you to infinity ✈️🙏🏻❤️ (sic)”, he wrote, adding a plane emoji, indicating that Cristiano was already there on his way to his new journey.

After weeks of speculation since he decided to terminate his contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed via Instagram that he is the new member of the Arab soccer team: Al-Nassr. The Portuguese star shared his first photos on the platform holding his official team shirt and with a US$ 300 million fatter bank account.

After passing through several clubs such as Sporting de Portugal, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin and Manchester United on two occasions, Ronaldo should end his career in Saudi Arabia.

According to the newspaper “Mundo Esportivo”, Cristiano Ronaldo will be teammates with Brazilians Luiz Gustavo and Talisca, the main references in the Saudi professional league, with the latter also the top scorer in the Arab league so far.

On Al-Nassr’s official Instagram account, they confirmed the big news:

“This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success, but will also inspire our league, our nation and future generations of boys and girls to be the best versions of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc”.

