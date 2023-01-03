Cristiano Ronaldo reveals proposal even from Brazil in presentation at Al-Nassr and says why he went to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented as a new signing for Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia; Portuguese signed a contract valid until 2025 with the Riyadh team

Cristiano Ronaldo is the officially the new reinforcement of Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. the attacker, announced last December 30was presented this Tuesday (03) with a party at Mrsool Park (Rei Saud University Stadium), in a ceremony that was organized to receive 30,000 fans.

the striker signed a contract valid until 2025 with the Riyadh team.

the captain of Portugal on the last world Cup became the highest paid football player in the world after signing a contract $75 million (about BRL 401 million) per year after terminating your relationship with the Manchester United.

“So far, I feel very good. I’m proud of this great decision. As you said before, my period in Europe is over. I played in the most important clubs in Europe. Now, it’s a new challenge. I thank Saudi Arabia for this new opportunity and to show my football to the new generations. It will be a new challenge”, said Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing that he had the chance to opt for Brazilian football before deciding to accept the invitation from Al-Nassr.

“As I said before, for me it’s a great opportunity. Not just in football, but to change the mindset of the new generation. Not everyone knows, but I’ve had opportunities at clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the United States, Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. I gave my word to this club for the opportunity to develop, not only football, but other sectors of this great country. For me it’s a big challenge. I know what I want and also what I don’t want. For me it’s a great chance to help with my knowledge and my experience to help growth, especially women’s football in Saudi Arabia. I bring a new vision of football and I hope to help. That’s why I take on this responsibility”.

Al-Nassr will face Al Taee at home on Thursday, but sources told ESPN that Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut will likely come in the away game against Riyadh rivals Al Shabab in January 14th.

Revealed by Sporting, the star arrived at United at the age of 18. Six years later, he left the English club, already established as one of the great players in world football, after earning his first Ballon d’Orin 2008.

At the Real Madrid, further increased its international prestige. He was elected four times the best in the world, between 2013 and 2017and placed four more Champions League on your resume.

After that, he arrived in Italy with great expectations, but he did not have the same continental success with the Juventus. In three seasons defending the Old Lady shirt, she won a Italian Championshipin addition to an Italian Cup and two Super Cups in the country.

Ronaldo returned to United 2021-22 and even had a good season, with 24 goals in 38 games, despite the team falling short of expectations. However, with the arrival of coach Ten Hag, the Portuguese ace embittered the bench and scored just 3 goals in 16 games for the club in 2022-23.

In two passages for the Red Devils, the star conquered 10 titles (all between 2003 and 2009), including a Champions League, 3 Premier Leagues and a Club World Cup.