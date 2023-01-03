Cristiano Ronaldo will receive almost R$ 3 billion in seven years and gets luxurious benefits, according to the Spanish press

Al-Nassr new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo will receive around 500 million euros (R$ 2.8 billion) over seven years. In addition to the agreement as a club player until June 2025, the striker will continue to be a kind of ambassador for the Saudi team and will be a key player for the country, which seeks to host the 2030 World Cup.

In addition to the astronomical salary, the Portuguese will have other privileges, such as a luxury home in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, a private plane for travel and special care for his family. In the final stretch of his career, the athlete gives up a major sports project in search of economic guarantees and a comfortable quality of life.

This Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo published a video and told Al-Nassr fans that he was close to arriving at the club. This Tuesday, the player will be officially presented from 11 am (Brasília time) in his first experience as a professional athlete away from Europe.

The club’s idea is to build a team around the veteran and players like Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric are on a list of possible signings in the near future. The team led by Rudi García is looking to reach the Asian Champions League again and fight for the main titles on the continent.