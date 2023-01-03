Cristiano Ronaldo’s supercontract in Arabia provides for a private plane, the power to change coaches and the chance to return to Europe

Portuguese star signed a millionaire contract with Al-Nassr until 2025

After building his entire consecrated career in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with the Al-Nassrfrom Saudi Arabia, until 2025. And the Portuguese star’s contract with the Saudi team goes far beyond astronomical salary around 200 million euros (R$ 1.09 billion) per year.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca and the American broadcaster CBS Sports, the agreement even foresees a possible return of the attacker to the Premier League.

A clause allows Ronaldo to play in the newcastle from July, if the English club, currently 3rd in the league, qualifies for the next edition of Champions League.

That’s because, like Al-Nassr, Newcastle is owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. In this way, the two teams have the same owner, which would open doors for a loan.

And CR7’s powers don’t stop there. If you want, he could even fire the team’s own coacha position currently occupied by Frenchman Rudi Garcia.

The supercontract also guarantees other perks to the Portuguese. Ronaldo will receive a private jet from his new club to travel with his family.

The newspaper Marca also points out that, in addition to representing his team on the field, the striker will act as a kind of ambassador of saudi arabia to the candidacy of world Cup of 2030. He will be the main face of the Middle East country in the process with Fifa, since the nation intends to host the World Cup in eight years alongside Egypt and Greece.

The star will be presented by his new club this Tuesday (3), at 13:00 (Brasília time).