Cruzeiro does not stop in the market and advances to hire Santos fans’ darling

Cruzeiro’s board has been monitoring the market with some caution, since those who do not intend to make large investments for 2023

Cruzeiro has been reformulating the squad for the second consecutive season, since it became SAFunder the management of Ronaldo Phenomenon, the Celeste team went through cuts in the cast and in the technical commission in order to reduce the salary sheet. It is worth noting that, even so, the team managed to conquer the Brazilian Serie B Championship in advance.

Despite understanding that the cast of the Minas Gerais team is not able to compete in the first division, the management does not aim to make large signings for the season. However, the board tries to make some requests from the technician viable Paulo Pezzolano. However, for this purpose, it continues to monitor the market with some caution in search for opportunities.

In the face of this, he sees players being offered to the club for the season. What about the steering wheel? alisoncurrently in Al-Hazem, from Saudi Arabia. According to Transfermarktthe player is valued at 700 thousand euros, close to BRL 4 million reais at the current quote. In view of this, the board has been analyzing the possibility of hiring him.

It is also worth mentioning that the arrival of the defender must be evaluated by the board, together with the technical commission. This is because the technician Paulo Pezzolano already indicated some names and positions said as priorities for the club. Therefore, the summit will monitor the situation and assess whether it is financially valid.