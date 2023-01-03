Cruzeiro reveals why he spread the new club shirts in BH

End of mystery. Cruzeiro revealed on Monday night (2) why it spread the official shirts of the starred club, which completes 102 years of history, throughout Belo Horizonte.

“102 years. 5 Stars. 1 shirt. That’s why we spread 5 shirts throughout Grande BH to celebrate the 5 Stars and 102 years”, wrote Cruzeiro in a post on Twitter.

102 years. 5 stars. 1 shirt. Therefore, we spread 5 shirts throughout Grande BH to celebrate the 5 Stars and 102 years. Five lovers found the new symbol of their eternal love. pic.twitter.com/AFSqJmKw1X — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) January 2, 2023

Throughout Monday (2), Cruzeiro’s marketing action intrigued fans and moved social media. Shirts from the starry club would be “scattered” at some of Belo Horizonte’s movement points. Whoever found the alleged gift celebrated:

‘That’s crazy, Cruzeiro. Such a hidden treasure in the middle of BH. Being Cruzeiro is too good”, posted a fan, who found a Raposa shirt next to a pay phone, at the capital’s bus station, claiming to be Cruzeiro’s new shirt.

This Monday, the 2nd, Cruzeiro completes 102 years of foundation. The club was asked if these shirts by BH would be a tribute to the fan, a gift for the date, but did not give details on the subject. Being a Cruzeiro action or not, the fact is that Wildson, who found the starred shirt on the bus station, celebrated a lot.

“I found Cruzeiro’s new shirt. I can’t believe it. 102 years of glory”, wrote Wildson, on social networks.