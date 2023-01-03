Cruzeiro unveils new Adidas shirt for the 2023 season; see photos

photo: Disclosure This is the shirt that Cruzeiro will wear in the 2023 season

Cruzeiro revealed this Monday (2/1), during the night of celebrations of its 102nd anniversary, the new home shirt for the year 2023. See the photos in the gallery below.

Together with Adidas for the fourth consecutive season, Raposa launched the uniform that marks the return of the elite club to Brazilian football and celebrates 20 years of winning the Triple Crown. Pre-sales will be available from Wednesday (4/1) in official stores.

In addition to taking advantage of the festivities for the club’s anniversary, Cruzeiro promoted a different strategy to publicize its new shirt. The team spread five shirts across Grande BH with the aim of “celebrating the 5 stars and 102 years”, as announced through a social network.

“There are five stars that shine for the whole world and shine on the chests of nine million fans, just as the star of five lucky fans shone. There were five shirts scattered around the city and found by five fans who one day found eternal love at Cruzeiro “.

“On January 2nd, we celebrated 102 years of many victories. A shirt that has been in many achievements and with a memory of a triple crown that definitively crowned our history”.

“In 2023, we celebrated not only the 102nd anniversary of Cruzeiro, but also the 20th anniversary of the conquest of the Triple Crown. It was the year of Alex’s lyrics, of Aristizbal’s magic goal and the year in which Brazil was colored in blue and white, enchanting all football lovers”, concluded Cruzeiro through a post.