Crypto giant Digital Currency Group used fraud to hide broker insolvency, US investors accuse

The cryptocurrency giant Digital Currency Group (DCG), owner of CoinDesk, Genesis brokerage and the world’s largest digital asset manager, Grayscale, among other companies, used a fraudulent operation to hide from the public that Genesis became insolvent in mid-2022.

The accusation was filed judicially by three clients of the North American exchange Gemini, founded by the brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who became known for being the first investors of Facebook and later became billionaires with Bitcoin (BTC).

Cameron Winklevoss and DCG CEO Barry Silbert were involved in a Twitter thread on Monday (2) in which the exchange executive accused Silbert of engaging in “bad faith tactics” to try to resume withdrawals on the exchange. Genesis, which have been suspended since November 16.

According to Winklevoss, the measure was responsible for causing Gemini to also suspend withdrawals from its “Earn” crypto savings, offered in partnership with Genesis.

The executive says Genesis and DCG owe Gemini and its customers $900 million. He gave Silbert until Jan. 8 to publicly commit to resolving this issue.

In the face of the executive’s allegations, three users of Gemini’s digital savings filed a lawsuit against Genesis Global Capital and its parent company, Digital Currency Group.

What the authors claim

Exchange customers have filed an arbitration claim, which is often seen as an alternative to a class action lawsuit. The arbitration process, under US law, is generally voluntary and less formal.

However, the arbitrator’s decision is binding and cannot be appealed, making the process potentially faster and less expensive than a class action.

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs allege that Genesis failed to return the digital assets of Gemini Earn product users, and that Genesis violated its terms when it became insolvent in mid-2022, but hid the fact from its customers.

Genesis, they allege, engaged in a fraudulent transaction with its parent company, DCG, to conceal its insolvency, obtaining a $1.1 billion promissory note due in 2033 in exchange for a $2.3 billion debt. that would have been contracted by Genesis with the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which went bankrupt in mid-2022.

The investor group also alleges that Genesis is making unregistered sales of securities and is therefore seeking to terminate sales contracts and obtain damages.

However, Gemini is also the target of a similar lawsuit. In late December, two investors filed a lawsuit alleging that the exchange engaged in the trading of unregistered securities through its crypto savings program.

“When Genesis faced financial difficulties as a result of a series of cryptocurrency market meltdowns in 2022, including FTX, Genesis was unable to repay crypto assets borrowed from Gemini Earn investors,” the complaint states.

“[A Gemini] refused to honor any further redemptions, effectively eliminating all investors who still had stakes in the program, including claimants.”

