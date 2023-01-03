Dana White swaps slaps with wife at nightclub

On vacation in Mexico, UFC president Dana White was filmed in a nightclub as he exchanged slaps with his wife. The images were released by the website ‘TMZ’, which spoke with the top hat this Monday (2) about the repercussions of the case.

In the video, even from a distance, it is possible to see that after an apparent argument, the top hat holds Anne White’s left fist, who responds with a slap in her face. In the sequence, Dana White retaliates with another slap in the face of his wife. At this time, the people around prevent the discussion and possible new aggressions from happening.

In conversation with the site, Dana White said that there is no justification for what happened, and that the couple has already talked to each other and to their three children, when both would have apologized. “You’ve heard me say this for years. There’s no excuse for a guy to get his hands on a woman. And now I’m here talking about it to TMZ.”

Anne White also spoke to the publication specializing in coverage of celebrity lives. The wife of the UFC president stated that this had never happened and that the end-of-year party involved excessive alcohol consumption.

“Dana and I have been married almost 30 years. To say this is out of character is an understatement – nothing like this has happened before. Unfortunately, we’re drinking heavily on New Year’s and things have gotten out of hand, on both sides. We talked about this as a family and apologized to each other. I hope people respect our privacy for the sake of our children.”