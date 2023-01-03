Datena detonates Neymar for fouling the King of Football’s funeral

In today’s edition of “Brasil Urgente” (Band), presenter José Luiz Datena, 65 years old, was bothered by the absence of striker Neymar, 30, at the wake of King Pelé — who died last December 29, multiple organ failure at age 82.

While live images of the wake of the king of football were shown, Datena was informed that Paris Saint-Germain, a French team, did not release Neymar to attend the procession at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos. Without mincing words, the journalist criticized the athlete for putting pressure on the French team only when it suits him.

If you press, he would come. If Neymar wanted to be released, he would come… Neymar could very well have pressured PSG to come here. He has already pressed several times to come to the party, why not press to say goodbye to Pelé?

Datena

“I think that Neymar, as a Brazilian player, had an obligation to at least pass by Pelé’s coffin to say goodbye. It would be a very cool image for the restructuring of Brazilian football, if it exists with these characters who forget their origins and history. [própria] story,” he added.

The anchor of “Brasil Urgente” opened the criticism to the current players of the Brazilian National Team. He says that the need to appear and show off on the internet is above the priority of representing the country in international competitions.

“They are so far from the people, that’s why we haven’t won a World Cup for 20 years. Those who don’t remember the history and origins, really don’t have the necessary commitment when playing for a championship”, he shot.

In Pelé’s time it was different. The guys earned almost nothing and played like hell, had fun playing soccer. Today the guy has fun when he’s going to sign a contract thinking about the dollar sign. It wouldn’t hurt for Neymar to stop by to say goodbye to Pelé, at least that’s my opinion. If you don’t agree, you can keep yours.

Skin

Present at the wake, Neymar Santos, the father of the Brazilian star, confirmed that PSG did not authorize the Brazilian striker to travel to the country for Pelé’s funeral.

“Sad moment for the family and all of us. Today is to support the family, we lost a lot. He inspired so many people and the sport, he made us get here today. He inspired all generations, he was always a reference”, he said.