Day promises volatility with more Haddad speeches

× Photo: Pixabay

The second day of business in national markets in 2023 should still bring a lot of volatility for investors. Tuesday begins with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, live with journalists, after the Ibovespa lost more than 3% in market value in yesterday’s session, with state-owned companies leading the losses.

The flood of news and announcements from the new government at the beginning of his term has yet to be digested by the markets. Despite the empty economic agenda, the recurrent political appearances with speeches directed at the economy have made it difficult to make a clearer assessment of the economic direction. Yesterday, even the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, decided to participate in the conversation about fuel prices.

Meanwhile, abroad, markets react with optimism to new data indicating improvement in the Chinese reopening. Increase in the number of subway users in the main cities of the Asian giant encouraged investors and point to the possibility that the worst of Covid may be over.

Wall Street futures are up nearly 1% this early morning. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 600 follows the North American optimism and rises 1.60%. The dollar rose 1.24% against a basket of the world’s main currencies, and could put pressure on the real, which suffered a sharp devaluation yesterday with US investors still on holiday.

More news