DC characters merge with their Marvel counterparts in stunning artwork

DC characters merge with their Marvel counterparts in stunning new artwork, raising the question of the possibility of an MCU/DCU crossover in the future.

A case for one marvel cinematic universe and dc universe the crossover was done via a stunning new piece of art that merges DC characters with their Marvel counterparts in a stunning use of AI artwork. James Gunn was recently named the new creative lead for the DCU, joining producer Peter Safran in the role of co-CEO of DC Studios. Gunn’s previous working relationship with Marvel Studios through him directing the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise could be fruitful for potential talks about a DCU and MCU crossover with Marvel President Kevin Feige.

User Lantern Flix recently took to Instagram to share stunning AI art portraits of merged DC and Marvel characters with his peers. The actors have had roles in both Marvel and DC projects before, so there’s precedent in some form for a big screen crossover. The art imagines some characters from DC and Marvel mixed together, including a mix between Batman and Moon Knight, Flash and Quicksilver, Thanos and Darkseid, among others. Check out the full art collection below:

Why James Gunn and Kevin Feige Should Plan an MCU/DCU Crossover

As the new creative head of DC Studios, Gunn is now tasked with carefully crafting the new DCU so that DC’s next chapter doesn’t repeat the mistakes made by previous management. There’s no one who understands the concept of developing a shared cinematic universe better than Marvel Cinematic Universe head Feige, who has completely changed the game for the entertainment industry, with his work on the MCU being universally acclaimed by critics and fans alike. . The MCU’s current shared earnings at the box office add up to $28 billion. Both Gunn and DC would love to see the DCU reach that level.

A crossover between the DCU and the MCU could benefit both superhero companies. Of course, Gunn’s plans for a DCU reboot should continue as usual, with DC needing to create a franchise strong enough to survive on its own. That said, there’s nothing stopping Gunn from discussing a potential partnership with his former collaborator Feige that could provide a quick string of hits to get DC back on its feet. While a DCU/MCU crossover could help DC’s rebuild, Marvel could likely use the help after a controversial series of releases during Phase 4 of the MCU. starts with this month of june The Flash solo film, so that the two universes intersect.

Which DC and Marvel Characters Should Join Forces in a Movie

There’s a lot of potential in a possible crossover between DC and Marvel. Great combinations of characters from both franchises can go one of two ways, pairing similar characters or going with the duos that have opposite personalities. If Gunn and Feige choose the less conventional pairing route, an interesting crossover could emerge in the way of Margot Robbie’s chaotic villain/antihero Harley Quinn teaming up with Tom Holland’s benefactor Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with the interactions of the characters having great comedic potential. On the other hand, whenever the DCU’s new Superman is cast after Henry Cavill’s departure from DC, he could join forces with Chris Evans’ Captain America in a multiverse adventure that would have comic book fans smiling all the way. UCM and DCU crossing.

Source: Flashlight Flix/Instagram