Dell Announces 500Hz Gaming Monitor at CES 2023 | Dogs

Dell announced, this Tuesday (3), its new high-performance monitor that will be launched during CES 2023, an electronics fair that features face-to-face coverage of the TechAll directly from Las Vegas. The new monitor from the Alienware family (the company’s high-performance line of products) has a refresh rate of up to 500 Hz, which makes the AW2524H the fastest monitor in the world.
The 24.5-inch model with Full HD resolution also features a Fast IPS technology panel, which promises to offer better viewing angles and superior image quality to panels with WVA technology, for example. The highest refresh rate is offered over the DisplayPort connection. Through the HDMI output, the native refresh rate is 240 Hz.
Dell’s AW2524H promises to be the monitor with the highest refresh rate on the market, with 500 Hz — Photo: Disclosure / Dell
Natively on the DisplayPort connection, Dell’s new gamer monitor offers a frame rate of 480 Hz, which is already far above most high-performance models on the market, which usually deliver something closer to 240 Hz, at most. The model, which also has support for headphones and a hexagonal base structure, was developed with feedback from players and professional esports athletes from organizations such as Team Liquid.
As you would expect from a high-performance model, the monitor’s latency is very low, at just 0.5ms. There is also native compatibility with Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer, which is yet another feature that aims to reduce latency. The equipment’s panel also promises to cover 99% of the sRGB spectrum, which should guarantee greater color fidelity.
The Alienware AW2524H still does not have an official price announced, as well as Dell has not yet informed when and if the product will be available in the Brazilian market. In the American market, the display should arrive in the first quarter of the year. Dell also revealed the new G15 and G16 notebooks, and Alienware line launches, such as the m16, m18, x14 and x16 laptops, all still without a release date here.
Alienware AW2524H data sheet
Alienware AW2524H
|Specifications
|Alienware AW2524H
|Launch
|January 2023
|panel type
|fast IPS
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|refresh rate
|up to 500 Hz
|Aspect
|16:9
|response time
|0.5 ms
|connectivity
|2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 5x SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x Headphone jack, 1x audio combo
|Weight
|4.4 kg