Did you know that it is possible to make a PIX without having money in your account? Customers of some companies may adopt this practice. The possibility of making this transfer with an empty account is possible through the credit card limit. The news was announced by the digital bank Nubank.

From now on, fintech customers will be able to use the card limit to make these transfers via PIX. This is yet another benefit offered by the digital bank to its users. Come and find out how it works and if it’s advantageous for customers.

How to make a PIX without having money?

To make a PIX without having money in your account, the practice will work as a type of financing. That is, it involves interest rates and the so-called debt acquisition. On the other hand, this facility may turn out to be an advantageous strategy. This is because it allows the accumulation of miles with credit card points.

Making a PIX using your credit card can have the greatest advantage of ease, as payments can be made instantly. This type of PIX is ideal for resolving issues of extreme urgency.

To make use of this Nubank modality, the option must be selected in the application. Click on “pay”, then “pay PIX with QR Code” and “read QR Code”. When this code is read, the user can then choose the payment method.

However, it is important to inform you that using the PIX with the credit card limit will incur the same costs as a purchase made using traditional credit. There will be interest rates and also the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF). This interest can reach 10% per month. The IOF varies from 0.38% to 3.38%.

What are the bad points?

According to the Central Bank, debts related to revolving credit card interest had the highest value in eight years. As a result, the use of the PIX with the credit card limit can disrupt the monthly budget of the customer who uses the modality.

This question works as follows: if the consumer does not pay the full card bill, he must pay an interest rate above 300%. That is, the debt becomes a snowball and does not become advantageous, since the debtor balance is only growing more and more, as there are other debts to be paid as well.

Therefore, the tip is to be very careful before using PIX on your credit card. In addition, another important tip is for the consumer to think carefully and pay attention to the subsequent expense that he will have when choosing this type of transfer. The ideal is that the monthly budget and also the family budget are not harmed. The customer must choose what can bring less impact.

