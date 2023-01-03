Director of “The King of Flirting” is accused of sexual abuse by 38 women







Filmmaker James Toback, nominated for an Oscar for his script for “Bugsy” (1991), has been accused of sexual abuse by 38 women. The women filed a lawsuit against the director on Monday (5/12), in the Supreme Court of Manhattan, in New York.

The charges were brought under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York state law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitations for reporting older sexual assaults. In effect since November, the law allows a one-year “retroactive window” for accusers to file civil sexual assault claims, regardless of when they were committed.

Allegations that Toback was sexually abusive emerged in late 2017, and were first reported by the Los Angeles Times as the #MeToo movement gained attention.

Among the most famous actresses to denounce Toback at the time were Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams. In an interview with The Talk show, Blair said she expected to see the warden in prison, after spending “17 years in fear of James Toback”, who threatened her with death. “He said he would put me in a cement shoe and poke pens in my eyes if I told anyone,” she said.

In 2018, Los Angeles prosecutors said the statute of limitations had expired in five of the reported cases and declined to file criminal charges against Toback.

Now, however, with the new window, the accusations will be brought to justice.

Of the total number of accusers, 15 of the women are identified by name in the process, while another 23 are listed as Jane Does (ie, their identities are kept secret).

In addition to Toback, the Harvard Club of New York City is also listed as a defendant, as some of the women said they were abused there.

The director denies the allegations made against him.

In addition to his Oscar nomination for writing the film “Bugsy” (1991), he also wrote the classic “The Player” (1974) and directed 12 features, including the comedies “The King of Flirting” (1987) and “A Passion for Two” (1997), both starring Robert Downey Jr., and the documentary “Tyson” (2008), which was awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

His last film was “Murder Story” (2017), with Sienna Miller and Alec Baldwin, released at the time of the allegations.

