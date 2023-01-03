discover the procedure that is trending among celebrities

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Facial fat removal is not as simple as it seems, say doctors

Slim face, defined jaws, contoured cheeks: this is the current beauty standard in Hollywood. Whether on the catwalks or on television, a youthful and rounded face is no longer the desire of the famous: with the help of plastic surgery, the reduction of buccal fat, known as bichectomy, is the new favorite procedure of celebrities.

In the last week, this procedure has become one of the most talked about subjects on the networks after the actress and singer Lea Michele (Glee) appeared at an event with extremely protruding cheeks and a defined jaw, compared to previous photos.

In addition to Michele, netizens also speculated that other celebrities also performed bichectomy in recent years, such as Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian. “I notice that many of these celebrities are women, mainly in their 20s and 30s, who work a lot with image”, explains image consultant Ana Clara Santos.

But how does this surgery manage to transform the face in such a profound way? “Basically, in bichectomy, we remove a fatty tissue that exists below the cheekbones, called Bichat Ball. It is this tissue that gives shape to the cheeks”, explains Patricia Marques, a doctor from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo (FCMSCSP) and specialist member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP).

It is common for skin to lose elasticity and facial fat to atrophy with age. Therefore, procedures such as bichectomy make the face look more mature. “Bigger cheeks often give the face a more youthful appearance. When we are children, for example, we have more pronounced fat in this area”, attests to the professional.

The patient who seeks this procedure usually has more rounded and youthful cheeks and wants a slightly more contoured face, “creating that look of a long and defined face”, details Patrícia.

The recommendation for this surgery, however, is not just aesthetic: when the volume of the cheeks interferes with the bite or causes pain to a patient, it is also indicated.

Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash Bichectomy takes one to two hours to perform

As much as it is a relatively quick surgery, the bichectomy is irreversible, as plastic surgeon Paulo Renato Simmons attests. The doctor warns that “once removed, it is impossible to replace [a bola de Bichat]”, since, unlike other parts of the body, this fat is not replaced.

“Depending on how it was removed, we can fill it with fat, which is the fat graft, to improve the contour that was exaggerated and, in this way, disguise this removal that was done in excess”, says the doctor.

Because it is a procedure considered ‘little invasive’ by common sense, many patients are not aware of the possible complications of this surgery, however real they may be.

In 2019, the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery carried out an awareness campaign about the risks of bichectomy, entitled “Bichectomy: It’s not that simple”. In the post, the organization warned that the procedure “can generate important anatomical distortions, which will get worse with aging, giving the face a more aged appearance compared to chronological age.”

Paulo also reiterates that the procedure is not as simple as it seems. “On simplicity: it is not the truth. There are numerous complications related to bichectomy, such as bleeding, infections, bruises, facial nerve damage, facial numbness, salivary duct injuries and facial asymmetries.”

The professionals’ recommendation is a warning about performing aesthetic procedures with non-doctors. Doctors claim that only accredited professionals can perform these procedures, as they practice in regularized facilities and also follow strict standards of organization, biosafety and ethics.