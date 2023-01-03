Embraer jet loses control and is destroyed after crashing shortly after taking off in the US

The wreckage of the aircraft, in a scene from one of the videos presented in this article





An executive jet manufactured by Embraer crashed on Monday, January 2, moments after taking off from an airport in the United States, killing the pilot and leaving three other people injured, one of them in critical condition.

The recording of the air traffic control frequency communications show that the last messages before the accident were about the authorization to take off, and afterwards it is possible to hear the air traffic controller requesting that the emergency teams respond to the occurrence:

According to the North American media, Brian Torgersen, director of the airport, said that the place should remain closed until noon on Tuesday, so that the authorities – National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA) – to investigate the occurrence.

Torgersen said the Provo-based plane crashed immediately after takeoff, around 11:35 am on Monday. He said one person died, another was taken to hospital in critical condition and two other people on board suffered minor injuries.

“There is debris strewn across the airfield that must be left in place until the investigation is carried out,” Torgersen said.

He also said that the aircraft only reached about 3 meters in height before the accident: “Nobody knows what happened. Immediately after takeoff, something occurred that caused the aircraft to lose control.”

The person in critical condition would be another pilot, while the other two would be passengers, according to US media reports.

Embraer Phenom 300 crashes on takeoff from Provo Municipal Airport in Utah, killing a pilot and injuring the other. Two passengers also received injuries in the accident. https://t.co/QW9o6Dl87E pic.twitter.com/ORdStWuBXU — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 3, 2023

Data from online flight tracking platforms show that the aircraft that ran across the runway at Provo airport at 11:35 am on Monday was the one registered under registration N555NR, an Embraer EMB-505, commercially known as the Phenom 300.

The last flight of the N555NR captured by the platforms had been on December 23.

The Embraer Phenom 300 is a model of great worldwide success, remaining for years as the most delivered executive jet in the world in its category.



