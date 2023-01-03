Embraer Phenom 300 jet crash leaves one dead in the US – Prisma









One person was killed and three others were injured after an Embraer Phenom 300 business jet crashed Monday afternoon at Provo airport.

Provo city officials said the private plane crashed “immediately after takeoff” at around 11:35 am. One person died at the scene, another was taken to hospital with serious injuries and two others had minor injuries.

The airport was closed after the crash, and city officials said it will remain closed until at least noon on Tuesday while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board conduct a full investigation. .

Provo Airport Manager Brian Torgersen said the aircraft only got about 10 feet above the ground before crashing.

“Nobody knows what happened,” Torgersen said. “Immediately after takeoff, something occurred that caused the aircraft to lose control.”

According to the channel’s report Fox 13details such as where the plane was going and the identity of the people on the aircraft were not released.