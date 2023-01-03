Emily’s star in Paris could be the next 007: “It has all the requirements”

The third season of Emily in Paris brought even more adventures for the titular character, as always, falling out of love. The Netflix series has also put an actor on the radar to become the next 007.

“A year after arriving in Paris for the job of her dreams, Emily has to make difficult professional and love decisions to define her future”, states the official synopsis of the 3rd season of Emily in Paris.

Continues after advertising

The Netflix series brings, once again, Lily Collins (Mirror, Mirror) in the lead role. The cast also features Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy), Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) and Lucas Bravo (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) in the main cast.

We reveal all about the Emily in Paris star being considered for the role of James Bond below; check out!

How to make Kir Royale, Emily’s drink in Paris?

Lucien Laviscount is being considered to play perhaps the biggest heartthrob of them all, James Bond.

The British actor first appeared on the small screen in 2007 in the teen drama Grange Hill, before appearing in Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, before competing on the eighth season of Big Brother in 2011.

In 2021, he joined the second season of Emily in Paris, playing the titular character’s love interest, Alfie, who Emily (Lily Collins) meets during French lessons after he moves to the city to work at a bank.

While they’ve had their ups and downs, Season 3’s cliffhanger seems to suggest he may be leaving Paris for good.

The actor appears to have caught the attention of franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, who is looking for the next star after Craig’s 15 years.

“Lucien has all the boxes,” a source tells The Daily Mail (via Metro). “He’s a super talented actor, he’s extremely handsome and in the last 18 months he’s gained a lot of new fans since he joined Emily in Paris.

“Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how elegant and suited to the role he will look,” he continued.

However, they added that his appearing on Big Brother was a ‘sticking point’.

“Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career wasn’t as important as it is now, but he was wildly popular back then and has a fan base that spans generations,” they added. “This is a dream come true for Barbara, who is very much in love with him.”

Emily in Paris Season 3 is available on Netflix.