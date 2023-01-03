England and Spain appear as markets for Danilo

The European market is watching Danilo. After another outstanding season in the midfield of Palmeiras, with the right to titles in the Recopa, Paulista and Brasileirão, teams from England and another from Spain appear as the favorites to have the Cria da Academia.

According to the investigation of OUR LECTURE, there has still been no official proposal for the steering wheel, but with the opening of the windows of the two countries, the situation should improve in the coming weeks. The transfer market closes on the 31st of January.

A year ago, the NP found out that Danilo had received surveys from clubs in England and France before the Club World Cup. Arsenal, which is undergoing a reconstruction under the command of Mikel Arteta and has three Brazilians among the starters – Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhães -, was among the suitors.

In the middle of 2022, Arsenal appeared as one of the interested parties and formalized an offer of € 20 million (R$ 112.5 million), but the Alviverde board refused, understanding that the player is one of the pillars of Abel Ferreira’s team and sporting damage at that time would be great

The athlete’s staff has a good relationship with Benfica, so much so that David Neres, Morato and Tiago Coser belong to businessman Giuliano Bertolucci. Pedrinho and Everton Cebolinha, with recent spells at Benfica, are also managed by Bertolucci. The issue is that the Portuguese club has less purchasing power compared to the markets of Spain and England.

Palmeiras has 80% of Danilo’s economic rights and believes that Cria can be more valued, around € 25 to € 30 million (R$ 141 and R$ 169 million). The rescission fine for abroad is € 100 million (R$ 565.8 million).

In the budget forecast for the year 2023, the club hopes to raise at least R$ 182 million in player negotiations and a possible sale of Danilo means getting a large part of this amount at the beginning of the season.

