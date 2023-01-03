Eternals 2 trailer makes Harry Styles’ Starfox a member of the team

A fan trailer for Eternals 2 features Harry Styles as Thanos’ brother, Starfox, as a member of Earth’s team of immortal protectors.

A fan trailer for the as yet unannounced Eternals 2 includes Harry Styles’ Starfox as a member of the superhero team. Directed by acclaimed Oscar-winning filmmaker nomadic landChloé Zhao, entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe features an all-star cast to include The Batman Joker actor Barry Keoghan, The Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, the big sickby Kumail Nanjiani, desperate superstar Salma Hayek and acclaimed actress and director Angelina Jolie, among many others. In a mid-credits scene set on the spaceship domeThena (Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Keoghan) meet Starfox (Styles), aka Eros.

screen culture recently shared a fan trailer for Eternals 2 featuring Starfox joining the super-powered team of Earth’s immortal protectors. The expertly edited video not only teases Starfox, but Kit Harington’s Black Knight as well. using shots of eternalbut also several other MCU films, the fan trailer promises an exciting continuation of the eternal‘ story as they protect Earth from the Celestials and other intergalactic dangers. check out screen cultureBelow the fan trailer:

How Harry Styles’ Starfox Could Fit Into The Eternals 2 Story

the end of eternal saw the team defeat the Deviants, their archenemies for thousands of years. However, the Eternals discover that the Celestials used Earth as an egg for the birth of another of their kind, and they were merely caretakers of the planet to ensure the new Celestial was born. However, the Eternals decide to stop the birth of the new Celestial and save Earth from destruction, going against their basic instructions. Upon their success, the Celestial Arishem selects several Eternals and transports them off-world to be judged for their actions. The remaining Eternals are then introduced to Starfox/Eros, and his cohort Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt).

Brother of Thanos, Starfox was born on Titan and has the ability to control the emotions of other beings. In the original comics, he was an adversary of his brother and helped the Avengers against him. With the MCU’s Multiverse saga heating up, Starfox could return to the Eternals’ side in the war against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) at any given time. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or in Avengers: Secret Wars. However, with no details on the Eternals’ return announced, the public can only speculate on when Starfox and the Eternals will reappear.

The MCU’s film and television project slate is slated for 2026, giving Marvel plenty of room for The Eternals to return to the vast shared universe. Zhao previously said that she was open to returning for another entry in the franchise, unfortunately, there has been no confirmation that a sequel is in development. With Eternals 2 still speculative, audiences will have to be patient to see how the team fits into the upcoming multiverse story.

Source: Screen Culture