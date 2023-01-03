everything you need to know about the alvinegra search for the 11th title

This Tuesday, Corinthians starts its campaign in search of the 11th title of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. The team from Parque São Jorge, the biggest champion of the tournament, faces Zumbi, from Alagoas, at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

The dispute system!

Copinha is made up of 128 teams divided into 32 groups of four participants each, each one based in a municipality in the state of São Paulo. The competition is played in seven phases: first, second, third, fourth (octave), fifth (quarter), sixth (semifinal) and seventh (final).

The first phase is played in the traditional format of consecutive points, in which all teams play against each other, in a single shift. Throughout the tournament, the following tie-breaking criteria are respected, in order of priority:

Greater number of wins; Greater goal difference; Greater number of goals scored; Less number of red cards received; Less number of yellow cards received; Public draw at FPF headquarters.

The qualifiers advance to the second phase, already in a knockout format, composed of 64 teams. In it, the clubs face each other in a single game, and the clashes are already provided for in regulation. If classified between the first two, Corinthians will face Sport, Volta Redonda, Inter de Limeira or Comercial, which are the members of Group 11.

The third phase will be played by the 32 clubs classified in the second phase. And they face each other in single knockout games until the final, played on January 25, still with an undefined venue.

The Corinthians group

In addition to Zumbi, Corinthians faces Fast Club, from Amazonas, and Ferroviária de Araraquara, general principal of Group 12.

Timão’s last campaign

Timãozinho returns to play in a Cup after a disappointing campaign in 2021, when it was eliminated in the third phase, by Resende. There were only five games, with four wins and one loss.

In the first phase, the results were positive. In addition to beating Resende himself, who would become his executioner a few days later, by 2-1, Corinthians overcame River do Piauí and São José, both by 2-0.

In its first match in the knockout stage, Timão achieved its most exciting victory in the tournament. Beat by 5 to 0 over Ituano and classification to the third phase. In the elimination game, Corinthians took the lead on the scoreboard, in a beautiful goal by Matheus Araújo, but saw the opponent turn the game around in the final minutes, in a header by defender Halls.

Check the list of the 30 names related to the 2023 Cup

Goalkeepers: Kauê, Felipe Longo, Igor Eduardo and Cadu;

Kauê, Felipe Longo, Igor Eduardo and Cadu; Sides: Abimael, Vitor Meer, Leo Maná and Caipira;

Abimael, Vitor Meer, Leo Maná and Caipira; Defenders: Murillo, João Pedro, Renato, Alemão and Vinicius Cressi;

Murillo, João Pedro, Renato, Alemão and Vinicius Cressi; steering wheels: Zé Vitor, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas Argentino and Gabriel Moscardo;

Zé Vitor, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas Argentino and Gabriel Moscardo; Socks: Matheus Araújo, Biro*, Pedrinho and Breno Bidon;

Matheus Araújo, Biro*, Pedrinho and Breno Bidon; Attackers: Arthur Sousa, Kayke, Felipe Augusto, Higor, Wesley, Pedro, Juninho and Guilherme Henrique.

*Called up to the Under-20 Selection, should only be available for the opening game.

