Excel takes Google Sheets feature to create formulas more easily – Tecnoblog

In the web version of Microsoft Excel, users now have formula suggestions by typing “=” in the cell. This feature, which was present in Google Sheets for over a year, has finally reached the competitor. He also won the role of Formula by Example.

