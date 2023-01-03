Excel takes Google Sheets feature to create formulas more easily – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

In the web version of Microsoft Excel, users now have formula suggestions by typing “=” in the cell. This feature, which was present in Google Sheets for over a year, has finally reached the competitor. He also won the role of Formula by Example.

Excel in the Office 2021 version (Image: Disclosure / Microsoft)

How do the formula suggestions? Consider this example: if your worksheet has a lot of numbers and the last column is called “TOTAL”, Excel may suggest summing the values ​​of each row.

Excel will recommend the functions SUM (sum), AVERAGE (average), MIN (minimum value of a set), MAX (maximum value), COUNTA (how many items are in a list) and COUNT (counts only how many numbers there are in the list ).

Note that we do not use the English names of these functions (SUM, AVERAGE, MINIMUM, MAXIMUM, etc.). It’s just that the novelty is limited for now to those who use the platform in English.

As remember the Android PoliceGoogle Sheets has been suggesting formulas since mid-2021. It works the same: type “=” (equal sign) to activate smart automation, which suggests a sum, average, etc.

If you don’t see this, open the Google Sheets Tools menu, click AutoComplete, and turn off the “Turn off formula suggestions” option.

Excel for the web suggests formulas from patterns

There is also a kind of expansion of the flash fill (Flash Fill) thanks to the Formula by Example.

Here’s how it works: if you’re manually including repetitive data in a column, Excel may suggest filling an entire column with a formula. The mechanism will kick in if a pattern is identified by the software.

The following example illustrates the feature well. The user is filling in a list that combines a type of product (bicycle chain, handlebars, helmet…) with the number of units sold. This doesn’t need to be done manually, as there are functions to concatenate values ​​- but maybe the person doesn’t know that.

With the Formula by Example, Excel detects this filling pattern – product name + sales number – and joins the contents of the columns “Product” and “Sales” in each cell.

If you are working with more than one worksheet, Excel will also identify if an external link to a cloud workbook is broken. This will allow you to suggest a new location to fix the broken connection.

The web version also received improvements in the search within the spreadsheets. Also, Windows, Mac and web versions now let you add images inside cells.

