Fans create incredible theory with THIS SCENE from the movie

Doctor Strange 2or Multiverse of Madness, hit theaters in 2022 with high expectations from fans. Many may disagree on whether or not the film delivered what was promised, but it was an undeniable success.

With more than 900 million grosses around the world, the film was close to the 1 billion dollar mark. And if maybe it should have been the superhero movie that generated the most discussions last year.

And beyond all that, Marvel fans are still finding details and making theories about scenes from the film. And the newest of these, via Marvel’s Reddit forum, involves Christine Palmer’s wedding scene.

In the scene we see Stephen Strange meeting an old acquaintance, Dr. West, and the aggressive tone he speaks to the hero is remarkable. Clearly disappointed in Doctor Strange’s attitude in giving the Time Stone to Thanos.

“A Reddit user surmised that the Dr. West with Sthepen at the wedding the Scarlet Witch is controlling Dr. being Wanda’s first attempt to approach Sthepen through Dr. West, the 2 cats would be a reference to Wanda’s two children, and her brother would be a reference to Pietro Maximoff’s death. Soon after, in the garden, Wanda again questions Strange’s decision to deliver the jewel to Thanos face to face. At the end of the dialogue, Dr. West does not call Christine’s name, she calls her “girl” implying that she would be Wanda, as Dr. West has known Christine for years, and Wanda hasn’t.”

MORE ABOUT DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as his directing replacement! The script was on account of Michael Waldron, who shone in the series of Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the perilous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And a bomb: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!