Fantastic Four actor admits he sucked in his role

Fantastic Fourthe popular Marvel Universe team-up, is soon to be rebooted within the MCU, currently slated to hit theaters in February 2025.

But earlier, when the rights to the heroes still belonged to Fox, two very different adaptations of the team were made: the first, starring Ioan Gruffudd and Jessica Alba, survived for two films, released in 2005 and in 2007.

The second attempt was nothing more than a movie: a new version, released in 2015, ended up becoming a failure both with critics and the public, despite talented actors involved with the production, such as Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan.

Another actor involved in this second version was Tobey Kebbell, chosen to give life to the villain Doctor Doom, in a version that did not please any fan of the character. And not even the actor himself.

In an interview for comic bookTobey said he’d rather eat placenta than even talk about his portrayal of Doctor Doom:

“I would eat an entire bouquet of placenta instead of being asked if I would go back to the role of Doctor Doom and be terrible again. ‘Hey, you were terrible as Doctor Doom. Would you go back and do it again?’ Hey, of course not.”

