Fast & Furious 10 Filming Update Given By Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez offers an update on the making of X fast. X fast is the tenth installment of Fast and furious franchise, which has been running since 2001. Since then, the series has grown from its simple racing roots, embracing the mayhem to deliver intense action spectacles. Each film has been more significant than the last, with the stunts becoming more and more absurd. Still, audiences were more than happy to take the ride, with the franchise becoming the eighth highest-grossing film series of all time with over $6 billion in revenue.

X fast it also assembled a huge cast of unique talent, as many franchise regulars are returning, with Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris and Rodriguez. However, the film is also adding to a roster of new talent with the addition of Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno, and Daniela Melchior. X fast suffered some production delays following the departure of director Justin Lin shortly after filming began, although Lin was replaced by The incredible Hulk‘s Louis Leterrier, and filming resumed.

Now, Rodríguez talks to Deadline while at San Diego Comic-Con, where she offers an update on the making of X fast. According to her, even with the loss of the director, the production managed to stay well on track, with only four or five weeks left to shoot. Rodriguez also notes that she has finished shooting for the film, with the rest of the production not involving her character Letty. Check out Rodriguez’s comments on the production of X fast below:

Dude, I couldn’t believe it. We lost the director and everything, and nothing was stopping that machine, let me tell you. We’re almost done. I mean, production is literally like four weeks, five weeks to finish. Dude, I’m done. I finished shooting. We did our thing, honey. Trust me, you’re going to see so many – so much craziness, you’re going to be like, ‘Ah, I get it’.

As Rodriguez claims, a major franchise success like X fast it can keep moving even with a cataclysmic event like losing its director. Fast and furious Star Diesel, who also serves as a producer on this latest effort, was cited as a challenge to work with following her public falling out with Dwayne Johnson, with her on-set behavior said to have been a factor in Lin’s departure. However, Diesel was also likely the one to keep things on track, as he tends to hold the franchise near and dear to his heart.

Even with principal photography wrapping up in just a few weeks, a film like X fast will likely undergo reshoots to add material in the coming months. However, as production appears to be on track, the film’s release date of May 19, 2023 is still firm. more details about X fast will be available as production continues.

Source: Deadline