Fear: profile with “predictions” lists celebrities who will die in 2023

The past year was especially hard with regard to the deaths of great artists in Brazil and around the world. Now, a TikTok profile specializing in “predictions” is betting that 2023 will be similar in that sense.

User @darkpredictions is known for his little mustache and finger pointing at his visions of the future. It has videos talking about sports scores, currency values ​​and news topics.

A post that went viral, with almost 6.5 million views, talks about the celebrities he believes will leave us this year (watch this link).

The list has actors like john travolta and Whoopi Goldbergpersonalities like bill Gates it’s the King Charlesas well as musicians like Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne and even Demi Lovatowho is at the height of his career in his 30s.

Let’s hope he’s very wrong!

“Part 2” quotes Britney Spears

The video with predictions of celebrity deaths in 2023 was so successful that the boy recorded a “part 2”. In it, he cites names like Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, Cher, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hanks. May he pass far from hitting!

In time, you can remember here, in the TMDQA! special, a list of 50 musicians who left us in the year 2022.

