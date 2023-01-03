Featured on Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo reveals proposals from Brazil

Cristiano Ronaldo had a proposal to play in Brazilian football. The confirmation came from the striker himself, who was officially presented today at Al Nassr, in Saudi Arabia. With a salary of 200 million euros a year (more than 1 billion reais), CR7 signed a contract with the club until 2025.

Without revealing which clubs offered him a contract, the Portuguese star confirmed that he received a proposal from Brazilian football after his departure from Manchester United in December. “I had many clubs in Europe that tried to sign me, in Brazil, in Australia, in the United States, even in Portugal”.

At 38 years old and voted five times the best in the world, the athlete said that going to Saudi Arabia is a challenge. “My job in Europe is done, I played for the best clubs, now it’s a new challenge. I’m very happy with the opportunity that Al Nassr gives me. It’s a great opportunity for me, not only in terms of football, but also being able to change mentalities. It’s a great opportunity to help with all my experience, my vision”, he said.

About his debut, the athlete said he did not give a date, but said that the will is to be on the field as soon as possible. “It’s not the end of my career, I’m not worried about what people think. I’m very happy and I know this championship is very competitive. If I can play tomorrow, even better, I’m here to enjoy football and people too “.

The presentation took place at Mrsool Park, CR7’s new club stadium, and was attended by around 20,000 people, who were able to enjoy musical attractions, a light show and, of course, honor the new signing.