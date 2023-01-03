Female empowerment celebrated with movies on HBO Max

THE HBO Max created a special carousel entitled Messed with one, messed with all. No one will stand in their way. to celebrate female empowerment. The action was created so that women can feel even more present, confident and capable of doing everything in society, highlighting their presence in cinema blockbusters such as “As Panteras”, “Mulher Maravilha” and “Uma Escolha de Coração”.

The Scammers – Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, among others, interpret the story, based on real events, of New York strippers who decided to join forces and aim for more than a dollar in tip. Four strippers at a club frequented by wealthy Wall Street executives hatch a scheme to steal their clients. The trouble starts when a journalist starts investigating them.

Perfect is the mother – This empowering film follows Amy (Mila Kunis), a modern mother who has a seemingly perfect life, a family consisting of her husband and children, a beautiful home and a rising career. However, her fast-paced lifestyle and overwork exhausted her. Tired of this situation, she joins two other mothers in the same situation to rebel against the concept of “perfect mothers”.

Minxs: one for them – In 1971, self-proclaimed feminist Joyce Prigger joins forces with editor Doug Renetti to create the world’s first erotic magazine for women. Hugely funny, this series prioritizes joy over pain and equality over repression.

supreme – Felicity Jones plays Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has become an icon in the fight for gender equality. Inspired by real events, the production narrates the journey that Ruth faces and the many obstacles in her fight for equal rights throughout her career.

In addition to these titles, the carousel also includes titles such as:

