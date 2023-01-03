FIFA ignores Maradona for Pelé and causes controversy for tribute

January 2, 2023 · 1:45 pm

The mood is one of dismay around the world. In the round of the European national championships, a minute of silence, applause, shouts in honor of Skin. The King of Football, who died last Thursday (29), still inspires many people around the planet. Three-time world champion for Brazilian Teamthe athlete of the century was also world champion for saintsin 1962 and 1963, being the highlight in both achievements of Peixe.

With his death, only two members of the alvinegro praiano’s magical quintet of the 60’s are still alive: pepe and Mengalvio. The first, including, was world champion in 1958 alongside the King of Football. And the president of Peixe, Andres Rueda, heard a request from Pelé’s family to retire the club’s historic number 10 shirt. He even went so far as to say that the club would not even play with the number from January onwards. After having seen a video of the former player himself being against the attitude, the representative backtracked.

In the morning, at the beginning of the wake, the president of the FIFA, Gianni Infantino, was at the funeral ceremony and gave an interview, in which he said that all teams in the world and countries that are linked to the entity should name at least one stadium in each country after the King of Football. Of course, in Argentina, the country of Diego Maradona, the statement didn’t go over so well. Albiceleste fans were against the president’s statement.

farewell to the king

The ceremony began at 10 am (Brasília time) this Monday (2nd) and runs until the same time tomorrow (3rd). After that, the body of the King of Football will leave in procession through the streets of Santos, passing to channel 6, the neighborhood where he lives. Dona Celestethe mother of Skin, who is 100 years old and also suffers from health problems. At the end of the day, the body will be buried in a vertical cemetery, which is a few minutes away from the Vila Belmiro. President Lula will attend tomorrow morning.