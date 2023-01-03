film about the death of a child victim of racism wins emotional trailer

The producers of the film “Till” released this Monday (25) an unprecedented trailer for the feature. Set in the United States in the mid-1950s, the plot is dedicated to telling the story of Emmett Till, a black teenager brutally murdered in the State of Mississippi.

The crime occurred after the owner of a convenience store claimed to hear offenses from the boy. Upon becoming aware of the matter, a group of unknown men ended up beating the young man, cowardly.

With Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Jalyn Hall in the cast, the project hits theaters on October 14 and promises a lot of emotion as the narrative is substantially anchored in the mother’s fight for justice.

In the preview released today, it is possible to see an intense reflection on the events, mixed with memories and arguments in court – a contrast with the racist logic of the system at the time.

Witness the power of a mother’s love. Watch the official trailer for #TillMovie now, and see the never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son, Emmett. In theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/h30n9BVPmV — TILL (@TillMovie) July 25, 2022

Do not forget! “Till” premieres on October 14th!