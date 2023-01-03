Film with Brad Pitt that has just arrived on Netflix DOES NOT conquer everyone. Is it good or bad?

brad pitt It’s in the top 10 on Netflix! Yeah, a few days ago the movie Ad Astra, starring the actor, arrived on the platform and it didn’t take long to draw attention. Despite this, it seems that the Hollywood star’s science fiction is not winning over all the viewers who decided to give play.

Ad Astra it’s a director’s feature James Gray (ZA Lost City) released in 2019 and which won several nominations and film festivals in that and the following year, including the Golden Lion.

Thus, the film won great critical acclaim, especially for mixing the concept of space travel with deeper existential questions, a move common to other successes such as Lost in Mars and Gravity.

Upon hitting Netflix this past weekend, however, the film managed to quite divide audiences between those who were touched by the story, and those who couldn’t quite buy the movie.

Therefore, if you have also been hearing some divergent comments about Ad Astra and you are in doubt about whether or not to watch the film, in this article we tell you the reasons behind the division of opinions, and what we here do About Sagas we found this long. Check out!

On Ad Astra

Roy McBride (Pitt) is a major in the US space forces recognized by his superiors for having almost perfect emotional control.

Thus, when the planet becomes dangerously affected by discharges of electricity that threaten terrestrial life, roy it is communicated that the problem has a direct connection with an old space mission led by his father almost 30 years ago. The most shocking thing, however, is that the major is informed that the father he believed to be dead is alive and could be to blame for the discharges.

So, roy is sent to Mars with the mission to establish contact with his father to know exactly what is happening. The journey to the red planet, however, will prove to be full of dangers that may finally destabilize the astronaut’s perfect control and put his mission and humanity at risk.

Because Ad Astra divide opinions?

Analyzing the comments of those who checked it out and didn’t like Ad Astra there are two main reasons for the disappointment with the film.

dull movie

The first and most replicated reason among comments from those who didn’t like Ad Astra it’s the rhythm of the film.

For most people, this science fiction is slow and dull, with little emotion to really excite the viewer who prefers more action-packed narratives.

breach of expectations

The second reason for the disgust with Ad Astra is that part of the public seems to have suffered a major drop in expectations.

Interstellar, film of Christopher Nolan Released in 2014, it became one of the biggest space travel movie references of the last decade. Full of accessible scientific questions and a lot of action, the film is a favorite of the general public.

Well, what happens is that, when watching the trailer for Ad Astra many people seemed to expect that the movie brad pitt was similar to the success of 2014.

When, however, Ad Astra turned out to be a “space adventure” much closer to the Gravity (2013 film with Sandra Bullock) part of the audience may have felt cheated.

But after all, is it good or bad?

Indeed, Ad Astra dives deep into the emotions of its protagonist, which makes the film almost an analysis of the psyche of Roy (Pitt), that yes, makes the narrative slower and more reflective.

Despite science fiction, the feature has its main focus on the issue of parental abandonment and how it affected the way the protagonist related to others for the rest of his life.

Loneliness here is as protagonist as the man himself. brad pittwhich can be fascinating for some, and downright discouraging for others.

Thus, we can say that not Ad Astra definitely not a bad movie. Here we have a very contemplative work, with relevant issues treated in a very sensitive way.

Although, this is that kind of niche movie. That is, it has its own audience, which tends to be people who prefer to delve into character building and daydreams. Almost like a psychological analysis.

So the tip is watch at least half an hour of Ad Astra. With that time you will already be able to understand whether or not this movie is for you.

