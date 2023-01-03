Financial crisis? Elon Musk loses nearly BRL 1 trillion in 13 months

He is known for his controversies and his wealth. Now the CEO of twitter and Tesla goes down in history, but not for a good reason: Elon Musk had the biggest loss of fortune in modern history, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last Thursday (29).

In the last 13 months, the tycoon lost more than half of his fortune, that is, US$ 200 billion (approximately R$ 1 trillion). This is equivalent to the annual GDP of Greece.

The amount lost is also more than the total net worth of the richest person in the world, Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH. The position was held by Musk until early December.

What is the reason for Musk’s biggest loss of fortune?

Musk is still very rich, continuing ahead of other tech billionaires who once dominated the survey, such as Bill Gates (Microsoft).

The peak of his net worth was in November 2021, with US$ 338 billion (about R$ 1.7 trillion), according to Bloomberg. However, 2022 was not such a good year for the tycoon.

That’s because this year Tesla, his electric car company, lost about 70% of its value after recall, delays and investor concern about Musk’s “adventures” in other businesses, such as Twitter. The social network was bought by him in October.

Tesla’s market value has dropped by almost $900 billion (or about R$4.7 trillion) in 13 months. With that, it dropped out of the top 10 of the most valuable companies in the world.

Even losing so much money, the automaker is still the most valuable in the business.

Musk asked employees in an email to “not worry too much about the stock market madness,” according to Reuters. He even assured that Tesla will be the “most valuable company on Earth in the long term”.