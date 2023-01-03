find out about the value and details of the supersexy Polish designer look worn by the actress on New Year’s Eve

AFP

Thousands of fans accompany Pelé’s procession in Santos

The funeral procession that will end with Pelé’s burial began this Tuesday through the streets of Santos, where thousands of fans accompany the body of the king of football. “A thousand goals, a thousand goals, only Pelé, only Pelé, who played for my Santos!” chanted the fans around Vila Belmiro, where the train carrying the remains of the former player, who died on December 29, left , aged 82. Covered with a Brazilian flag, the black coffin was carried by eight Military Police cadets to the top of a fire truck, which will travel seven kilometers through the streets of Santos. Katia Cruz, a 58-year-old woman from Santos, intended to accompany the procession on a motorcycle, after having waited for four hours to enter Vila Belmiro, where the wake took place. “There were many, many people. It was beautiful. He deserves it.” “He was the king”, but also “a very good person, with his feet on the ground (…) he had a humility that players today don’t have”, said Kátia, whose husband stayed home because he was “inconsolable “. Since Monday, more than 230,000 people have lined up to say goodbye to the only player to win three World Cups, Santos’ board told AFP. – President Lula bids farewell to the king – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attended Vila Belmiro this Tuesday morning to say a last goodbye to the king of football before his burial. Accompanied by the first lady, Janja, Lula arrived at the Santos stadium and headed to the center of the pitch, where the former player’s coffin was exposed for 24 hours. In the presence of Pelé’s widow, Marcia Aoki, and his children Edinho, Flavia and Kely, the president, who took office on Sunday, attended a mass celebrated by a priest who spoke about religion and football. “Pelé knocked on the door of heaven. And God said: ‘Who are you?’. ‘The king’. ‘Ok, here you will also be the king, but I am the Lord'”, said the priest, who also explained that Pelé will now be able to play with other sports stars who have passed away, such as Johan Cruyff and Alfredo Di Stefano. The funeral procession will pass by the house of Pelé’s mother, Celeste, 100 years old and who is not aware of her son’s death, until the coffin is taken to a vertical cemetery overlooking Vila Belmiro. There, the former player’s body will be buried after a religious ceremony reserved for the family, a source at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial told AFP. The father, brother and aunt of the football king are also buried at the site. – “We exist because of him” – The burial will officially end several days of mourning in Brazil, which owes three of its five World Cups to the eternal number 10, scorer of 1283 goals in his 21-year career playing for Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazilian National Team. “He was the greatest Brazilian in history, we exist because of him. The greatest player in history, the love for this team (Santos) is because of him”, said Paulo José Ribeiro, 21, with tears. The Santos fan waited in line for two hours on Monday alongside friends to say goodbye to the idol. “It was worth it, I’ve never been that close to him. There’s a void that we’ll never be able to fill,” he added. – Other tributes – “Emotion, a guy very dear to Brazil, made history”, said Bruna Riveira, 23, as she left the stadium. Also present at Vila Belmiro were family members, former football players and leaders, such as FIFA presidents, Gianni Infantino; from Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguez; and from CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues. Infantino said FIFA would ask “all the federations around the world, the 211 countries, to name a stadium in each country after Pelé, because young people have to know and remember who he was.” The proposal adds to other possible tributes to the king of football, such as replacing three stars on the national team’s shield with three hearts, in reference to the three world titles he won and the city where Pelé was born (Três Corações, in Minas Gerais). raa/app/gfe/cb