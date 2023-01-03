Find out what Bill Gates wrote in his 2022 donation letter

bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, is the fourth richest person in the world. The billionaire has pledged to donate most of his wealth gained over the years. The foundation, called The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, created by Gates and his ex-wife in 2000, has already donated approximately 66 billion dollars.

Bill Gates’ annual donations

Every year, Gates writes a letter explaining what the foundation has done throughout that year and plans for the year ahead, and 2022 was no different.

The letter highlighted the foundation’s focus on teaching children math, eradicating polio, and using AI-powered ultrasound to help pregnant women and babies, among other efforts.

However, Bill Gates made a special mention of one person, who was called the “secret weapon”. The person in question is Warren Buffett. Regarding this, Gates said the following:

“Our secret weapon, which shouldn’t be a secret at all, is Warren Buffet’s incredible generosity. […] Since 2006, his gifts to the foundation total approximately $45 billion, if you factor in the appreciation in Berkshire Hathaway stock after it was donated.”

Buffett is CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and has a net worth of $105 billion, according to Bloomberg, making him the sixth richest person in the world.

Still, like Gates, he also promised to donate most of his fortune – more than 99% -, whether in life or shortly after his death.

The two billionaires became close friends over the years, often seen playing sports together or attending public events, and at one point, Gates even sat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway.

Going back to the letter written by Bill Gates, he even said that, in relation to the project of reducing infant death rates by half, progress has been slowed down and at one point even regressed.

Among the reasons for this are the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, rising food and energy prices caused by inflation and climate change.

He wrote:

“People who were already in the worst situations are bearing the brunt of the pain of these setbacks, and the worst thing we could do is pull back in helping them. […] Through the foundation and my personal work, I’m trying to make sure that even with everything that’s going on, the world continues to do more to help the poorest. Getting more support for this is a main goal.”

Thus, the foundation increased the amounts from 6 billion dollars to 9 billion in 2026, as announced in the summer. To make this possible, Gates has said he will commit $20 billion of his own money to the Foundation.

Finally, he said that: