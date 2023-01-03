Find out which films Globo shows this week at Sesso da Tarde



This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, at afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

Psmall

Original Title: smallfoot

Country of Origin: American

Production Year: 2018

Principal: Karey Kirkpatrick, Jason Reisig

Cast: Channing Tatum;Common;Danny Devito;James Corden;Lebron James;Zendaya

Class: animation

Creature known as The Abominable Snowman is sure that human beings exist and does not give up on proving his thesis to his peers.

tuesday

Our Life with Ces

Original Title: Dog Days

Country of Origin: American

Production Year: 2018

Principal: Ken Marino

Cast: Adam Pally; Eva Longoria; Nina Dobrev; Rob Corddry; Tone Bell; Vanessa Hudgens

Class: romantic comedy

Dogs begin to influence the careers, friendships and relationships of a news anchor, a dog walker, a businessman and others in Los Angeles.

Wednesday

Love Comes and Goes

Original Title: Valentine’s Day

Country of Origin: American

Production Year: 2010

Principal: Garry Marshall

Cast: Julia RobertsJessica AlbaAnne HathawayJessica Biel

Class: Romance

In a series of connected stories, several residents of the city of Los Angeles go through ups and downs in just one Valentine’s Day.

Thursday

Jumper

Original Title: Jumper

Country of Origin: American

Production Year: 2008

Principal: doug liman

Cast: Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell, Samuel L. Jackson, Rachel Bilson, Michael Rooker, Diane Lane

Class: Ah, science-fiction

David was born with the ability to teleport. Considered a jumper, he is hunted by a group that wants to destroy everyone like him.

Friday

New Year’s Eve

Original Title: New Year’s Eve

Country of Origin: American

Production Year: 2010

Principal: Garry Marshall

Cast: Ashton Kutcher; Jessica Biel; Michelle Pfeiffer; Robert De Niro; Sarah Jessica Parker; Zac Efron

Class: comedy, romance

Several stories of couples and singles intertwine in New York, on New Year’s Eve, the most dazzling night of the year.

