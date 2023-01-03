Find out which films Globo shows this week at Sesso da Tarde

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, at afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
Psmall
Original Title: smallfoot
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2018
Principal: Karey Kirkpatrick, Jason Reisig
Cast: Channing Tatum;Common;Danny Devito;James Corden;Lebron James;Zendaya
Class: animation
Creature known as The Abominable Snowman is sure that human beings exist and does not give up on proving his thesis to his peers.
tuesday
Our Life with Ces
Original Title: Dog Days
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2018
Principal: Ken Marino
Cast: Adam Pally; Eva Longoria; Nina Dobrev; Rob Corddry; Tone Bell; Vanessa Hudgens
Class: romantic comedy
Dogs begin to influence the careers, friendships and relationships of a news anchor, a dog walker, a businessman and others in Los Angeles.
Wednesday
Love Comes and Goes
Original Title: Valentine’s Day
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2010
Principal: Garry Marshall
Cast: Julia RobertsJessica AlbaAnne HathawayJessica Biel
Class: Romance
In a series of connected stories, several residents of the city of Los Angeles go through ups and downs in just one Valentine’s Day.
Thursday
Jumper
Original Title: Jumper
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2008
Principal: doug liman
Cast: Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell, Samuel L. Jackson, Rachel Bilson, Michael Rooker, Diane Lane
Class: Ah, science-fiction
David was born with the ability to teleport. Considered a jumper, he is hunted by a group that wants to destroy everyone like him.
Friday
New Year’s Eve
Original Title: New Year’s Eve
Country of Origin: American
Production Year: 2010
Principal: Garry Marshall
Cast: Ashton Kutcher; Jessica Biel; Michelle Pfeiffer; Robert De Niro; Sarah Jessica Parker; Zac Efron
Class: comedy, romance
Several stories of couples and singles intertwine in New York, on New Year’s Eve, the most dazzling night of the year.
