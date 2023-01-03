Flamengo and Floresta-CE draw without goals in the debut

Flamengo debuted, this Monday, in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior and ended up 0-0 against Floresta-CE. In a match of few opportunities, Rubro-Negro lost the chance to add three points and equal XV de Jaú in the leadership of group 5.

In the main chance of the game, the team from Ceará stopped at the goalpost of Dyogo Alves, goalkeeper of the team from Rio de Janeiro.

THE GAME

The match started with Floresta surprising. Flamengo, without some players who will play at the beginning of Carioca, saw the team from Ceará have the main opportunity of the first stage. The move came out of the feet of Diogo Mourão, who made a good move on the left and crossed for Pedro Igor to hit the post first.

Rubro-Negro, in turn, only scared the opponent in one opportunity, in a shot by Dudu over the goal.

In the second half, the duel cooled even more. The game was concentrated in the central strip of the field and the clear chances, which were already few, did not happen.

Flamengo was hostage to Petterson’s speed, who even tried on the left, but was unable to evolve the moves. Coach Mário Jorge even tried to change the team, but until the 35th minute the team from Rio did not show signs that they would open the scoring.

SCHEDULE

Now, Flamengo returns to the field next Thursday (05), at 9:45 pm (Brasília time) against Aparecidense-GO, for the second round of group 5 of the Copinha. Floresta, on the other hand, faces XV de Jaú on the same day, at 7:30 pm.