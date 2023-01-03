Flamengo plans trip to Argentina to hire Boca Juniors goalkeeper – 01/02/2023

Flamengo leaders plan a trip to Argentina to hire goalkeeper Agustín Rossi from Boca Juniors. This Monday they were waiting for a definition regarding the week’s schedule with the new technical commission to then decide when they will embark.

The new coach, Vitor Pereira, arrived from Portugal on the morning of the first working day of 2023 and has already worked with the team at the Training Center. He will give a press conference this Tuesday at 2 pm. Thus, it is likely that the trip to Buenos Aires will happen on Wednesday.

Rossi can already sign a pre-contract with another club, as his commitment to Boca ends in June. The intention of Flamengo fans is to formalize the agreement with the goalkeeper and then negotiate an early release with the Argentine club.

If you accept a red-black proposal, the Xeneize team will grab some money or percentage of any future sale of the athlete. If there is no understanding, Boca can be without the archer in the middle of the year without receiving a penny.

Flamengo’s situation is relatively comfortable. There is no doubt that they need another goalkeeper and the objective is to have, with Rossi and Santos, two men in conditions to be in the starting line-up. However, as it has the ex-Athletico, there is no extreme need to bring Rossi in immediately.

And, of course, Bombonera came down with the defense. Minutes later, the traditional cry echoed in the stadium: “Olelé, hello, Rossi es de Boca, de Boca no va”. Only Abbondanzieri (24) and Montoya (20) have saved more penalties than Rossi for the #Mouth. Historic.pic.twitter.com/L2RT4ODsgy — Pedro Ferri (@NigroFerri) August 18, 2022

In Argentina, it is speculated that the Flamengo fans would disburse 2 million dollars for Boca to release Rossi immediately. However, the blog found that the club from Rio should not invest so much to anticipate the arrival of a player who in a few months can come for free.

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, is a big fan of signing. The Argentine goalkeeper has a great performance in penalties. At Boca Juniors, he has 16 saves and 41 free kicks.

