Flamengo target, Douglas Costa surprises Braz and confirms agreement for 2023

Attacking midfielder was the target of several national football clubs, including Flamengo, and defined his future
After a positive season, with Copa do Brasil titles, over Corinthians, and Libertadores da América, against Athletico Paranaense, Flamengo is preparing the project for the year 2023. With the ebb and flow of the market, the fans pay attention possible exits and reinforcements for the team from Rio, now led by Vítor Pereira.
With planning for the season looming on the horizon, Flamengo fans are seething with the team’s reinforcements. The last one was Gerson, who returned permanently to Rubro-Negro after a spell at Olympique de Marseille, in France. In addition to the midfielder, the fans assiduously reflected on the possibility of Douglas Costa going to Gávea.
Marcos Braz’s target for 2023, the attacking midfielder, at first, was interested in returning to Grêmio, but according to the newspaper Correio do Povo, the negotiation between the parties did not advance. However, without his trip to Imortal, Douglas Costa has decided that he will not return to Brazil at any other club. With that, he re-introduces himself to the Los Angeles Galaxy, from the United States.
The player, who was successful in Europe and went to the World Cup in 2018 for Tite, was rejected by Flamengo fans amid rumors of his transfer. “Guilty” for the relegation of the tricolor gaucho in 2021, he accumulated controversy in Porto Alegre and terminated his contract in early 2022, in a transaction that saw Grêmio contract a debt of R$ 7.2 million.
