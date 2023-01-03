Flamengo target, Douglas Costa surprises Braz and confirms agreement for 2023

After a positive season, with Copa do Brasil titles, over Corinthians, and Libertadores da América, against Athletico Paranaense, Flamengo is preparing the project for the year 2023. With the ebb and flow of the market, the fans pay attention possible exits and reinforcements for the team from Rio, now led by Vítor Pereira.

With planning for the season looming on the horizon, Flamengo fans are seething with the team’s reinforcements. The last one was Gerson, who returned permanently to Rubro-Negro after a spell at Olympique de Marseille, in France. In addition to the midfielder, the fans assiduously reflected on the possibility of Douglas Costa going to Gávea.