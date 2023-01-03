“Flemish needs to do something”; Mano Menezes convinces Inter to pay more than R$ 1 million to get the CRF star

O Flamengo announced this Tuesday (3), the hiring of midfielder Gerson. After lengthy negotiations, the midfielder signed with Mengão for 5 years and, at least for now, is the big signing of the Vítor Pereira era. The coach has already started work since yesterday (4) and the expectation is huge.

Rubro-Negro still wants to make more arrivals on time. A midfielder to reverse Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro is seen as a good option for 2023, given that this is one of the main questions on the part of the fan. In many moments, Arrascaeta threw in the sacrifice and that could end up taking a very high price.

At the end of this morning (3), there was a surprise news that could impact Flamengo’s planning. That’s because, the Internacional de Mano Menezes will do everything to sign Juan Fernando Quintero, which is also in Flamengo’s sights. Information about Colorado’s interest was disclosed by Globo Esporte.

“He was offered to Brazilian clubs, such as Inter and also Flamengo. Colorado sought out the player’s staff, who expressed interest in playing for Beira-Rio”, said an excerpt from the GE report in the early afternoon.

Quintero wants a club that offers conditions on and off the field for him to have a good year. The player is not cheap, the cost to have him exceeds R$ 1 million per month, but he is a midfielder who can help a lot in creating plays, goals and assists. Clube Gaúcho is willing to pay a lot for the Colombian.