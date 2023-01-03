Fluminense debuts this Tuesday in Copinha; see the likely lineup

This Tuesday, Fluminense makes its debut in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. At 5:15 pm, it faces Porto Vitória-ES, broadcast by the SporTV channel. Five-time champion of the competition and second biggest winner (tied with Internacional and behind Corinthians, which has ten), Tricolor is going after a title that it has not won since 1989.

While Fluminense is trying to win the Copinha for the sixth time, the team from Espírito Santo makes its debut in the competition. Commanded by Ricardo Resende, Tricolor should go to the field with: Cayo Felipe, Jhonny, Felipe Andrade, Caio Amaral and Rafael Monteiro; Freitas, Nathan, Arthur and Agner; João Neto and Luan Brito.

In turn, Porto Vitória must have the following lineup: Marcão, Reynald, Café, Vinícius and Breno; João Vieira, Gabriel Paulista and Talerson; Nathan, Henrique and Yan.

Fluminense and Porto Vitória are in Group 14, which also includes Taubaté (team from the host city) and Imperatriz, from Maranhão.

Check out the technical sheet published on the website of the newspaper Lance:

FLUMINENSE vs PORTO VITÓRIA

Date-Time: January 3, 2023, at 5:45 pm.

Stadium: Joaquim de Morais Filho, in Taubaté (SP)

Referee: Fagson Junior dos Santos Silva (SP)

Assistants: Matheus Guilherme Bisseli da Cruz (SP) and Alexandre Nascimento da Silva (SP)

VAR: Carlos Donizete Pianosqui (SP)

Where to watch: SportTV